If you see smoke today don't panic, a controlled burn is scheduled

Fair
HI: 75°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern River Ranger District of the Sequoia National Forest plans on holding a pile burn in the Greenhorn Mountain area on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Smoke will be visible from communities surrounding Lake Isabella. No road closures are anticipated.
Kern Medical is offering free prenatal classes in English and Spanish through March. The classes are four sessions each.
The Kern River Ranger District of the Sequoia National Forest plans on holding a pile burn in the Greenhorn Mountain area on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a move to get more Latino representation, the Kern High School District has agreed to redraw district lines.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for anyone who attempted to break into the Junk-Atique early Tuesday morning.