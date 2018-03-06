If you see smoke today don't panic, a controlled burn is scheduled

Johana Restrepo
9:08 AM, Mar 6, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern River Ranger District of the Sequoia National Forest plans on holding a pile burn in the Greenhorn Mountain area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Smoke will be visible from communities surrounding Lake Isabella. No road closures are anticipated.

