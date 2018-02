BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Well, all you need is $15,000,000 and the Kern County Raceway Park can be yours!

"The Track is available for sale, if the right situation presents itself. But that doesn't mean the days are numbered at KCRP, it simply means it's available for sale while we continue to operate as we always have," said Larry Collins, GM of Kern County Raceway.

So if you have a cool $15,000,000 and want to own a racetrack, visit this link to get the details!