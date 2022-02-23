Illegal marijuana sale leads to shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An attempted robbery during an illegal marijuana sale resulted in a shooting in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the area of California Avenue and Chester Lane on reports of shots fired. When they arrived they detained four people who were running from the scene. They also recovered a discarded handgun.

It was determined the four people were involved in an illegal marijuana sale with another group when an armed robbery took place. One of those involved in the sale, identified as 24-year-old Cesar Gutierrez of McFarland, shot at the other group.

No one was injured in the shooting, but several nearby cars were struck.

Approximately three pounds of marijuana was seized. Gutierrez was among those arrested. No additional information was provided on any other suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.