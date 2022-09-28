Improvements to the elections process are coming to Kern County this November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are key changes coming to Kern County’s election process this November.

County Auditor-Controller Clerk Mary Bedard spoke to county supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday to go over the improvements that have already been made, such as increased ballot box security and access, as well as the streamlining of the workflow for those working at the polling sites.

Some of the improvements coming this November include the use of electronic pollbooks, which will reduce the need for provisional ballots, something Bedard says is a long time coming.

“Prior to the 2020 election, most large counties had already purchased electronic pollbooks,” said Bedard. “However, because Kern had just come out of a four-year fiscal emergency, we did not have the funds to purchase electronic pollbooks. This resulted in Kern having the highest number of provisional ballots in the state in the November 2020, the 2021 recall election, and in the June primary.”

Bedard says the vote-by-mail room has been remodeled in order to expand visibility for observers.