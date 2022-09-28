IN-DEPTH: How fentanyl is impacting Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Parents, school staff, and law enforcement gathered at North High School on September 27th to discuss the opioid epidemic that has recently targeted students here in Kern County as well as across the nation.

In Kern County, students at North High have recently overdosed on fentanyl, and earlier in September, a 13-year-old at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for having around 150 fentanyl pills in his possession.

Fentanyl overdoses are, unfortunately, not uncommon in Kern County. From 202 to 2021, fentanyl-related overdose deaths have increased by almost 67 percent. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 232 deaths.

As of July 6th, 2022, there have already been a reported 83 fentanyl-related deaths in Kern County.

KCSO advises people who are concerned that someone in their life is at-risk for opioid overdose to go to their pharmacy and ask for the overdose-reversal drug Narcan (naloxone). This medication has no adverse side effects, is available without a prescription at most pharmacies in the county, and may save someone’s life if administered in time.