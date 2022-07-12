In-N-Out Burger coming to Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Fast food fans in Delano have something to look forward to: A future In-N-Out Burger.

The popular chain restaurant is currently building a store at 5505 Woollomes Avenue but the company couldn't provide a timeline for when construction will be done or when an opening date would be.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to better serve our customers in the surrounding area with this location, and we look forward to becoming a member of the local Delano community," said Mike Abbate, Assistant vice president, real estate and development for In-N-Out Burger, in a statement.