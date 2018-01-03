BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In-N-Out is known for their classic burgers, fries, and shakes.

Many customers order from their "not-so-secret" secret menu, but there has been no official menu change in years.

But in 2018 there is a new menu item: hot chocolate. 23ABC News heard rumors of this item being sold in select restaurants and these rumors are true.

The In-N-Out location on Panama Lane in Bakersfield is selling the hot cocoa. It is currently being sold at select locations at $1.60 for an 8 oz cup. You can also get it with marshmallows or without marshmallows.

23ABC reached out to In-N-Out for comment but have not heard back at this time.

Let us know what you think about this addition!