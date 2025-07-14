Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Isabella

Deputies conducted daily searches at Stine Cove area after a man was reported missing on July 5
Posted

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Isabella last week, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies recovered the body on Wednesday, July 9, four days after a man was reported missing.

Kern Valley deputies were initially dispatched to the Stine Cove area of Lake Isabella on July 5 around 2:15 p.m. for a possible drowning.

Search efforts continued daily until the recovery was made.

The sheriff's office has not released additional information about the incident or the identity of the swimmer.

We'll continue to follow this story and provide updates as more details become available from local authorities.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

