California offers $100K mortgage relief for disaster survivors

Kern County residents who lost homes in wildfires like Borel Fire can apply for financial assistance
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Survivors of wildfires and other natural disasters in California can receive up to $100,000 in free mortgage relief through the state's Cal Assist Mortgage Relief Program.

The expanded program offers a full year of free mortgage payments to disaster survivors, with increased income limits to help more families qualify for assistance.

Kern County has experienced numerous devastating wildfires where countless residents lost their homes, including the Borel Fire in Kernville two years ago that destroyed entire neighborhoods.

"Recovering from a disaster takes time, and we want to be that support system as you're rebuilding, no matter what phase you are in the recovery process," said CalHFA Chief Deputy Director Rebecca Franklin.

The program provides crucial financial support during the lengthy recovery process that follows natural disasters, allowing families to focus on rebuilding their lives without the burden of mortgage payments.

Anyone interested in applying for the free mortgage relief can visit calassistmortgagefund.org to begin the application process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

