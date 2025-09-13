Highway 178 through Kern River Canyon closed due to downed power lines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is closed due to downed power lines crossing the roadway, according to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.

CHP added that there is no timetable currently for the road to reopen as of Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, an incident occurred in the Kern River Canyon shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, causing power lines to cross Highway 178, forcing a closure of the highway through the canyon.

10 customers are affected by the power outage, per SCE, and there is no timetable for power to be restored as of Saturday morning.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

