Kern River Valley prepares for 35th annual fishing derby

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — The 35th annual Isabella Lake Fishing Derby is set for March 28-30, and anglers far and wide are invited to be part of the derby.

Fred Clark, chairman of the derby, says the event is entirely volunteer-run, and the team spends most of the year preparing for it. All of the proceeds, he says, go directly to the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce to support the local economy.

Clark says he's seen the event evolve over the years. In 2008, there was a record number of participants, with around 8,000 anglers vying for the prize money. Since then, the numbers have gone down slightly, Clark says, but he enjoys welcoming any and all participants to the region.

This year, there is $85,000 in total prize money. Families and anglers of all ages in California and beyond are invited to take part, Clark says.

For more information on the event or how to sign up, visit their Facebook page or the chamber of commerce website.

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