Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKern River Valley

Actions

Proposed project aims to restore 670 acres along the Lower Kern River

The $4.3 million project would create new habitat, improve wildlife corridors, and add recreational opportunities near Truxtun Lake.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Proposed project to restore 670 acres along Lower Kern River
Posted

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A proposed restoration project could bring new life to parts of the Lower Kern River.

A presentation to the Bakersfield Water Board outlined plans to restore more than 670 acres along the Kern River Parkway. The project aims to create new habitat, improve wildlife corridors, and add shade and recreational opportunities for the community.

The first phase of the project would cover about 137 acres south of the Kern River near Truxtun Lake.

The total project cost is estimated at $4.3 million. Most of the funding is expected to come from state grants.

If approved, site preparation and planting could begin as soon as the fall of 2027, with full completion expected in 2032.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

04/21/2026

AM Showers

69° / 50°

34%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Mostly Sunny

72° / 47°

8%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 54°

3%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 54°

1%

Saturday

04/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 52°

18%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 51°

11%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 53°

2%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Mostly Cloudy

76° / 54°

15%