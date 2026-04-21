Proposed project aims to restore 670 acres along the Lower Kern River

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A proposed restoration project could bring new life to parts of the Lower Kern River.

A presentation to the Bakersfield Water Board outlined plans to restore more than 670 acres along the Kern River Parkway. The project aims to create new habitat, improve wildlife corridors, and add shade and recreational opportunities for the community.

The first phase of the project would cover about 137 acres south of the Kern River near Truxtun Lake.

The total project cost is estimated at $4.3 million. Most of the funding is expected to come from state grants.

If approved, site preparation and planting could begin as soon as the fall of 2027, with full completion expected in 2032.

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