Sheriff releases footage of deputy-involved shooting on Highway 178

ONYX, Calif. (KERO) — A domestic violence suspect faces multiple charges after leading deputies on a pursuit, crashing his vehicle, and pointing a gun at officers before surrendering.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office released new footage from a deputy-involved shooting that occurred last month along Highway 178 in Onyx.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Weldon on March 13. The suspect escaped, leading deputies on a pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle near Doyle Ranch Road and barricaded himself inside his car.

Deputies gave multiple commands for the suspect to surrender. The deputy-involved shooting occurred after the suspect pointed a gun at officers.

No one was shot or wounded during the incident. Deputies continued negotiations until the suspect eventually surrendered.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

KCSO said an internal review found the use of force was within department policy.

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