Wag Wednesday: Meet Bart from SOS Dog Rescue

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, we welcome Robbie Miller, founder of SOS Dog Rescue, back to studio B. This week, he brought one of the newest members of the rescue, a five-month-old puppy named Bart!

Bart was rescued from the Bakersfield City Shelter around two weeks ago, Miller said, and he's already learning so much since arriving at SOS Dog Rescue's ranch in the KRV. To learn more about the adoption process, visit strengthofshadow.org.

If you are looking for spay and neuter services, SOS Dog Rescue has an ongoing partnership with SNIP Bus mobile clinic. Miller says they are always looking for standbys for day-of appointments, and there are several opportunities to get your pet spayed or neutered in the coming weeks. Miller says to visit kernsafe.org to inquire about spay and neuter appointments.

