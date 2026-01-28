Wag Wednesday: Meet Finn from SOS Dog Rescue

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured Pet of the Week on Wag Wednesday is Finn, a six-month-old puppy available for adoption from SOS Dog Rescue!

Robbie Miller, founder of SOS Dog Rescue, says they rescued Finn and his brother, Huck, from the Kern County shelter in November. They were both malnourished and had been through a tough situation, he said, but in the months they've been caring for them, he's seen them thrive.

Miller says Finn is putting on weight, getting leash and crate trained, plus other basic skills. He is a ball of love. When he arrived at the 23ABC studios, he greeted everyone with affection.

Finn is dog-friendly, energetic, and loving. Miller says he's young enough that he could be trained to coexist with cats, though they have not personally cat-tested him.

To learn more about Finn, visit https://www.strengthofshadow.org/adopt-1

