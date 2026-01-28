Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKern River Valley

Actions

Wag Wednesday: Meet Finn from SOS Dog Rescue

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Wag Wednesday: Meet Finn!
Posted

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured Pet of the Week on Wag Wednesday is Finn, a six-month-old puppy available for adoption from SOS Dog Rescue!

Robbie Miller, founder of SOS Dog Rescue, says they rescued Finn and his brother, Huck, from the Kern County shelter in November. They were both malnourished and had been through a tough situation, he said, but in the months they've been caring for them, he's seen them thrive.

Miller says Finn is putting on weight, getting leash and crate trained, plus other basic skills. He is a ball of love. When he arrived at the 23ABC studios, he greeted everyone with affection.

Finn is dog-friendly, energetic, and loving. Miller says he's young enough that he could be trained to coexist with cats, though they have not personally cat-tested him.

To learn more about Finn, visit https://www.strengthofshadow.org/adopt-1

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Sunny

62° / 39°

1%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Sunny

62° / 40°

7%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 43°

7%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Mostly Sunny

68° / 46°

4%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 46°

2%

Monday

02/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

61° / 44°

7%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

64° / 44°

6%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Sunny

68° / 45°

3%