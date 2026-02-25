Wag Wednesday: Meet Huck from SOS Dog Rescue

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Huck, available to adopt now from SOS Dog Rescue! Huck is an approximately seven-month-old Pitbull. He is incredibly sweet, good with other dogs, and knows basic commands.

Robbie Miller, the founder of SOS Dog Rescue, says Huck would do well in most home environments. He is still a puppy, so he needs exercise and structure to build that mutual trust with his new family. He is crate trained, leash trained, and again, a very affectionate dog!

For more information or to inquire about adopting, visit https://www.strengthofshadow.org/adopt-1. To learn more about spay and neuter services and upcoming clinics, visit https://www.kernsafe.org/spay-neuter.

