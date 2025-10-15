Wag Wednesday: Meet Patty from SOS Dog Rescue

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, we welcome back Robbie Miller, founder of SOS Dog Rescue. He's hoping to find one of the rescue's longtime residents her forever home.

Patty, lovingly called "Miss Patty" or "Pitty Patty," is a two-year-old pitbull. Miller says the rescue first got Patty from the Bakersfield city shelter in June 2024, so she's been with the SOS team for over a year.

Miller says she's shy at first, but she is incredibly friendly with both people and other dogs. She is crate trained, knows how to walk on a leash (or on the treadmill if it's too hot or cold!) and she knows commands, plus a few tricks.

To inquire about adopting Patty, visit the SOS Dog Rescue website.

The rescue's major fundraiser of the year is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 18: Rivernook Campground's Music & Beer Fest. 100% of the proceeds benefit SOS Dog Rescue. To buy tickets to the event, visit the campground's website.

