Incident sparks community members to raise awareness about animal cruelty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members came together Sunday to spread awareness about animal cruelty.

This comes after a disturbing video showed a Kern County woman kicking a dog she was walking circulated online the video may be disturbing to some people.

“I was just angry. You know it was this little dog no more than five pounds," said Rina Graciliano, a Bakersfield resident.

Graciliano couldn’t believe what she saw when she checked her home security camera system.

“I just see her kicking her dog in the driveway and I immediately just got up and ran outside to confront her to see what’s going on like why is she kicking her dog?” Graciliano said.

Jackie Reyes, a Bakersfield resident, adds that people serve as a voice for animals and that everyone should report animal abuse immediately.

“So much of it happens on a daily basis and it needs to stop. People need to be aware that there’s people abusing dogs everywhere and abandoning them," said Reyes.

"Just like if it was a child, please please be aware and reports because them animals have no voice whatsoever.

Graciliano tells 23abc that she believes that if people are not able to properly care for a dog, they simply should not get one.

“These dogs, they have feelings, they have emotions, we’re their No. 1 person in their life. If you’re not able to care for a dog, simply just don’t get one. They’re family members and they’re supposed to be treated as such,” said Graciliano.

If you happen to see something in your residential area, officials say that you should contact your local police department or contact the Kern County Animal Services to report animal abuse. You can submit a report on the animal services website online to provide the location and a description of the animal cruelty.