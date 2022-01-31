Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Increased law enforcement presence at Standard Middle School following threats

The sheriff's office is investigating the threat.
items.[0].image.alt
Google Street View
Google Street View image of Standard Middle School in Bakersfield, Calif.
Standard Middle School, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:56:14-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Standard Middle School responded to threats that were posted on Snapchat. The school district posted an alert to their website while reaching out to parents and the community.

In a statement, Standard Principal Richard Conolly said the sheriff's office is investigating the threat and that the school will have increased law enforcement present Monday.

Dear Standard Community, District and SMS administration are aware of a threat posted this morning on Snapchat. Our superintendent and I decided to share this information beyond SMS because many of you have reached out with concern. KC Sheriff are actively involved and are investigating. We will have an increased presence of law enforcement starting Monday. I am proud to know we have a school community that cares. As soon as people became aware of this threat, they started reaching out to make sure we had the information. I especially want to thank the staff, parents, and students who reached out.
Standard Middle School Principal Richard Conolly

Conolly also thanked the community members who reached out to make the staff aware of the threat.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement