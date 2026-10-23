Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Increased police presence to remain at North High following online threat

vlcsnap-2026-10-23-14h08m25s656.jpg
KERO
vlcsnap-2026-10-23-14h08m25s656.jpg
Posted

BAKERSFIELD — Increased security and police officers will remain at North High School next week following social media threats made Friday.

KHSD Police actively investigated the threats Friday morning and deemed the threats to be non-credible.

"We take all threats seriously and student safety remains our top priority. We appreciate the students, staff, and community members who reported the threats to keep our school community safe," school officials said.

This incident remains under investigation.

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

10/23/2026

Rain Early

-° / 55°

72%

SaturdaySat

10/24/2026

Clear

75° / 54°

2%

SundaySun

10/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

80° / 54°

1%

MondayMon

10/26/2026

Clear

78° / 50°

4%

TuesdayTue

10/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

73° / 51°

3%

WednesdayWed

10/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 52°

2%

ThursdayThu

10/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 52°

24%

FridayFri

10/30/2026

Showers Late

65° / 50°

33%