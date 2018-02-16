Independence High School students host energy science and career fair for 8th graders

Josh Sanders
7:14 PM, Feb 15, 2018

Students at Independence high school's energy and utilities career academy put on a fair for Lakeside middle school 8th graders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

For the second year, Independence High School students hosted an energy science and career fair for Lakeside School 8th graders highlighting the school's Energy and Utilities Career Academy. The academy is a 3-year program for sophomores, juniors and seniors. It is designed to prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields, also known as STEM. 

 

Academy coordinator Aaron Jacobson said today was, "an opportunity for students to take some of the information that they've been able to get from their mentors in the energy industry and pass it along to the 8th graders. 

 

The event included an energy carnival, hands on activities and games. It ended with seniors putting on a career fair showing 8th graders the different types of jobs within the energy sector. 

 

More information about the academy model, career focus and participants can be found on the IHS website.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News