BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Buttonwillow division, are investigating the death of an infant.

On Jan. 19 just after 6 p.m. they were called out to Buttonwillow Drive for an infant not breathing. KCFD and Hall Ambulance personnel rendered medical aid. The child was then transported to Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield but passed away.

No arrests have been made and the manner of death is still unknown. This is still under investigation.