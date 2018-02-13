Inga Barks lands new job at Kern Cast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Inga Barks, a former KNZR radio talk-show host, is now a part of Kern Cast, a new platform for talk show hosts in Kern County.

The platform aims to provide a new kind of news talk show that is "raw, uncut and all digital."

Barks is joined at Kern Cast by Chad Garcia, Denice Gary, and others.

Barks was taken off the air at KNZR in January of 2018 for an unknown reason at the same time the station parted ways with Jaz McKay.