Inga Barks lands new job at Kern Cast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Inga Barks, a former KNZR radio talk-show host, is now a part of Kern Cast, a new platform for talk show hosts in Kern County.
The platform aims to provide a new kind of news talk show that is "raw, uncut and all digital."
Barks is joined at Kern Cast by Chad Garcia, Denice Gary, and others.
Barks was taken off the air at KNZR in January of 2018 for an unknown reason at the same time the station parted ways with Jaz McKay.
The California City Police Department served two search warrants Monday for illegal marijuana grows inside homes.
Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Monday his a staff mobile office will be visiting Oildale.
Taft Police arrested a man Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon after police said he chased a woman down a sidewalk with a large knife.