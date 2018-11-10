BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Update: The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest during restraint with contributing of Hypertensive Heart Disease and the manner was homicide.

Officials at the Wasco State Prison said that an inmate's death is being investigated. Anthony Jordin Guy Marks, 27, was pronounced dead following an altercation on Wednesday, July 18, the Kern County Coronor reported.

According to the California Department of Corrections, medical aid was summoned following the altercation. After all life saving efforts had failed, Marks was pronounced deceased.