Inmate walks away from Taft Correctional Facility satellite camp

TAFT, Calif. - Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate who walked away from a Taft Correctional Facility satellite camp just after 11:15 a.m.

The inmate, identified as Javier Torres, is described as a 29-year-old white male of Hispanic origin. He's 5'11" tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 310 pounds. He also has a 1" scar on his right hand.

Torres was sentenced in August 2017 to 120 months in prison for Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Importation of Cocaine. He was not expected to be released until August 22, 2025.

The satellite camp is a minimum-security facility that houses about 550 low-risk federal inmates.