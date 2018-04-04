Inventors and creators can showcase talents at CSUB's Annual Fab Fest

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Inventors, creators and makers will get a chance to showcase their talents this weekend during CSUB's Annual Fab Fest.
It aims to highlight community members and their creations, and it is free for both exhibitors and visitors.
There will be hands-on activities for all ages, as well as food trucks.
Fab Fest will start at 10 a.m. this Saturday and go until 2 p.m.
Two of the people involved in a deadly crash that killed five people on Highway 43 about two weeks ago will be laid to rest this Saturday.
