Inventors and creators can showcase talents at CSUB's Annual Fab Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Inventors, creators and makers will get a chance to showcase their talents this weekend during CSUB's Annual Fab Fest.

It aims to highlight community members and their creations, and it is free for both exhibitors and visitors.

There will be hands-on activities for all ages, as well as food trucks.

Fab Fest will start at 10 a.m. this Saturday and go until 2 p.m.