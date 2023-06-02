Investigation unveils disturbing yearbook content at Wallace Middle School

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC News is working to learn more about an incident involving the latest yearbook at Wallace Middle School. So far, it hasn't been confirmed exactly what was featured that sparked outrage in the community.

However, the superintendent of the school district released a statement saying in part: "We are disappointed by some of the hateful and disgusting images and words in the Wallace Middle School yearbook. They are not representative of our school’s and district’s core values. All students who purchased a yearbook will be asked to return their yearbook on Tuesday and will receive a new yearbook at a later date. We are taking this matter very seriously and cannot provide further details until an investigation has been completed."

This is a developing story. More details on that investigation, as they're made available.