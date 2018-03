One of the biggest names in rock music will be coming to Bakersfield this summer.

Rabobank Arena officials confirmed that Jack White will be performing at the Rabobank Theater on Aug. 18. According to Rabobank Arena officials, White added the show as part of his North American tour.

The announcement comes days before his new album "Boarding House Reach" is released on Friday.

JUST ANNOUNCED: #JackWhite performs live at Rabobank Theater Saturday, August 18th! Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10 AM! pic.twitter.com/leStvgPuY7 — Rabobank Arena (@RabobankArena) March 19, 2018

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be found on the Rabobank Arena website. Tickets start at $39.50. There is a four-ticket limit.