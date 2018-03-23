Jacked-knife big rig blocking WB lanes of Highway 58 near Keene

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A jacked-knife big-rig near Keene along WB Highway 58 is causing traffic to back up.
The big rig's cab is currently down the embankment near the onramp.
Traffic is backing up along WB Highway 58 just west of Keene.
UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): The big rig that overturned this morning has been cleared. Lanes have also been cleared.
There are multiple road issues around Kern County due to weather.
A car fire has been reported at Sing Lum Elementary, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials confirmed Friday.