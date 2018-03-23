Jacked-knife big rig blocking WB lanes of Highway 58 near Keene

10:58 AM, Mar 23, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A jacked-knife big-rig near Keene along WB Highway 58 is causing traffic to back up.

The big rig's cab is currently down the embankment near the onramp.

Traffic is backing up along WB Highway 58 just west of Keene.

