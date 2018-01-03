Jai Bornstein honored with vigil one year after her death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One year after her death, friends, family and members of the LGBTQ community are gathering Tuesday night to remember Jai Bornstein.

Last year, after a days-long search, the 19-year-old was found dead at Hart Park. The Kern County Coroner's Office said she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bornstein was a transgender teen and a beloved member of the local LGBTQ community.

On Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m., she will be honored during a special candlelight vigil being held at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield. According to event organizers, there will be guest speakers, music and a visual display celebrating Jai's life.

Candles will be provided and organizers advise to dress warmly.

Everyone and anyone is welcome to attend.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.