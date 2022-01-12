Watch
Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from Kevin McCarthy

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 3, 2021.
Kevin McCarthy
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:12:56-05

(AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, shifting their investigation to a top ally of former President Donald Trump in Congress.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested Wednesday that McCarthy provide information to the nine-member panel regarding the violence that took place last January and his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days prior to the attack.

The request also seeks information about McCarthy’s conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot.

