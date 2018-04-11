Jazz Day scheduled for Thursday at Bakersfield College

Partly Cloudy
HI: 79°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The smooth sounds of jazz will be filling Bakersfield College for an all-day event on Thursday.
The third annual Kern County Music Educators Association Jazz Day is free to everyone and it is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jazz Day will take place at the Simonsen Performing Arts Center's indoor theater.
