TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi City Council has appointed Jeanette Pauer to fill the open District 2 council seat vacated by Keith Sacewitz back in June.

Pauer will remain in the seat for the remainder of the term.

The city says the long-time community member brings experience from her most recent position as president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

She has also worked as a realtor in the area.

