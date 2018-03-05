Jeff Heinle has officially filed for a seat on the June ballot

3:28 PM, Mar 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jeff Heinle has officially filed for a seat on the June ballot, going against 3rd District County Supervisor Mike Maggard.

Maggard recently took a shot at the city firefighter, saying on a radio show that pot shop money was being used to fund Heinle's opposition campaign.

Maggard has served the district since 2006.

Heinle has worked as a paramedic with Hall Ambulance and has spent 31 years as a first responder, most recently as a city fire captain.

 

