BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jeff Heinle has officially filed for a seat on the June ballot, going against 3rd District County Supervisor Mike Maggard.
Maggard recently took a shot at the city firefighter, saying on a radio show that pot shop money was being used to fund Heinle's opposition campaign.
Maggard has served the district since 2006.
Heinle has worked as a paramedic with Hall Ambulance and has spent 31 years as a first responder, most recently as a city fire captain.
