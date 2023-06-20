Jehovah's Witnesses annual regional convention returning to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jehovah's Witnesses developed from the Bible Student movement in the United States during the late 1800s. Under the leadership of minister Charles Taze Russell, and later under Joseph Rutherford, the movement grew and changed into the religion we recognize today by the 1930s.

As a part of the religion, Jehovah's Witnesses hold large regional conventions where they gather to study the Bible and share their faith together, and from June 23 through 25, the first of five such conventions will be held at Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena.

Jehovah's Witnesses have a long history of holding their annual conventions in Bakersfield, and they are the largest group that regularly meets in the city.

Organizers say they expect more than 5,000 people to attend on each of the 3 days of the conference. The theme of the 2023 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses is "Exercise Patience."

If you'd like to learn more about Jehovah's Witnesses and what they believe, please visit their website, JW.org.