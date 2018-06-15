Jerry Seinfeld set to perform in Bakersfield tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, co-creator and star of Seinfeld, will take the Rabobank Theater stage tonight.

The comedian is currently on a North American tour.

Seinfeld is known for making jokes about the little things in life that relate to his audiences and of course his show about nothing.

Tickets are still on sale for tonight's show at the Rabobank Theater. You can buy tickets by phone at 888-929-7849, and through the Rabobank website. Tickets start at $50.