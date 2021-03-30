Jersey Mike’s celebrates 11th Annual 'Month of Giving,' 'Day of Giving'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Day of Giving with Jersey Mike’s Subs, benefiting the League of Dreams at all Bakersfield locations, is Wednesday, March 31.

The 11th Annual Month of Giving campaign is culminating when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales – not just profit – to League of Dreams.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes into more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This campaign hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s is offering free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Since the Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.