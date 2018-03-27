Jersey Mike's giving 100 percent of sales to local non-profits on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jersey Mike's is teaming up with two local non-profits as part of the restaurant's Day of Giving.

All five Jersey Mike's locations are donating 100 percent of Wednesday's sales to Honor Flight Kern County and the Wounded Heroes Fund.

Honor Flight uses donations to send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials, while the Wounded Heroes Fund assists local veterans make the transition back to civilian life.

Last year, Jersey Mike's campaign raised more than $5.5 million for charities nationwide.