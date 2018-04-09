Jersey Mike's raises more than $35,000 for local charities; $6 million nationwide

Johana Restrepo
4:29 PM, Apr 9, 2018

100 percent of sales from all three Jersey Mike's locations in Bakersfield today will be donated to ADAKC. Source: Jersey Mikes - Taste of Franchising - IFA 2011.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Last month the national sandwich chain Jersey Mike's held their eighth annual "Month of Giving" where sandwich shops donate proceeds to charities of their choice, a fundraiser that ends with their "Day of Giving."

Here in Bakersfield, the sandwich shops partnered with the Wounded Heroes Fund and Honor Flight Kern County and were able to raise more than $35,000.

On the "Day of Giving" 100 percent of the sales, not just the profits, were donated to the local charities.

More than $6 million was raised around the country, impacting more than 170 organizations.

