Jersey Mike's raises more than $35,000 for local charities; $6 million nationwide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Last month the national sandwich chain Jersey Mike's held their eighth annual "Month of Giving" where sandwich shops donate proceeds to charities of their choice, a fundraiser that ends with their "Day of Giving."

Here in Bakersfield, the sandwich shops partnered with the Wounded Heroes Fund and Honor Flight Kern County and were able to raise more than $35,000.

On the "Day of Giving" 100 percent of the sales, not just the profits, were donated to the local charities.

More than $6 million was raised around the country, impacting more than 170 organizations.