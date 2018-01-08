Jersey Mike's Subs to open 4th Bakersfield location on January 10

Light Rain
HI: 65°
LO: 56°
100 percent of sales from all three Jersey Mike's locations in Bakersfield today will be donated to ADAKC. Source: Jersey Mikes - Taste of Franchising - IFA 2011.
California Pizza Kitchen is partnering with California Fire Foundation to host a two-day statewide fundraiser for wildfire victims.
Women from across Kern County will come together in downtown Bakersfield to take part in Women's March California: "Hear Our Vote!"
The Kern County Grand Jury has posted on their website that you can apply to be apart of the Grand Jury.
A California Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash Monday morning, after it was hit by a pickup truck that spun out.