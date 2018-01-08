Jersey Mike's Subs to open 4th Bakersfield location on January 10

Morgan Wheeler
8:03 AM, Jan 8, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open its fourth Bakersfield location on Wednesday, January 8.
 
Franchise owners Stacy Knight and Carrie Asbury will hold a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, January 10 to Sunday, January 14 to support Liberty High School.
 
The new restaurant, located at 1211 Allen Road. 
 

