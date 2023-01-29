Jiu-Jitsu Fighter Receives Brown Belt After Brain Injury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local MMA fighter Matt Freels was on the way to a jiu-jitsu tournament when the car crash happened, but this was not enough to stop Freels from achieving his goals, like receiving his brown belt in jiu-jitsu, proving just how resilient he is.

“It feels like I have done a lot of work, and I am so happy that it is being taken into account by my coach,” said Matt Freels.

Freels says he has grown to love the sport of MMA because of all his favorite fighters that he has watched over the years, giving him a goal to work towards.

“It's given me greater confidence in myself than ever before, and it’s wonderful,” said Freels.

Prior to the accident Freels was already a purple belt in the sport of jiu-jitsu, and was on his way to earning his brown belt.

“He earned this belt long before, long before the accident he had a competition three weeks before and I had a brown belt with me to give to him if he won it,” said Bryan Traver owner of Chute MMA, Jiu-Jitsu, and Wrestling.

Bryan Traver the owner of chute MMA, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling says prior to the jiu-jitsu tournament, Freels was on the verge of receiving his brown belt.

“He wouldn't have wanted me to have promote him off of a loss, and he lost in the finals, so I waited, and waiting is one of the biggest regrets for the last year,” said Traver.

Waiting is exactly what Traver did. One year later he now gets to give Freels, who is not just a student but also his best friend, the well-deserved brown belt.

“He definitely put his work in, he earned this belt before he ever had the accident. It's just taken us this long to get it to the point where I can tie it around his waist," said Traver.

Freels says he visits and texts his former roommate Traver all the time, and that his journey to getting his brown belt has been amazing.

“This has been not only a wonderful experience, but I have met a great group of wonderful people, not just new students of mine, but my coaches as well,” said Freels.