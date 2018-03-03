JJ's Legacy holds annual golf tournament and gala

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - JJ’s Legacy will hold their annual JJ’s Legacy Gala on Saturday and their Golf Tournament Monday.

The event helps raise awareness for transplant recipients, deceased donors and their families, living donors, and those waiting for a life-saving transplant.

The mission of JJ's Legacy is to honor the legacy of Jeffrey Johns by educating Kern County residents and inspiring them to become registered organ, eye and tissue donors.

Friday they helped a organ donor and recipient family meet for the first time.

You can find more information on JJ's Legacy here.