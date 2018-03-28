JobFest to be held in Lake Isabella on Thursday

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 53°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest on Thursday in the Lake Isabella area.
The JobFest dates are put on by the Kern County Department of Human Services.
Below are other dates and locations if you can't make the one tomorrow:
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old man connected to a domestic violence incident that took place last week.
Firehouse Subs will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening of their Bakersfield location.
