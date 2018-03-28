JobFest to be held in Lake Isabella on Thursday

Johana Restrepo
9:32 AM, Mar 28, 2018
2 hours ago
Job Fest Facebook Page

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest on Thursday in the Lake Isabella area.

The JobFest dates are put on by the Kern County Department of Human Services. 

Below are other dates and locations if you can't make the one tomorrow:

  • Lake Isabella JobFest: Thursday, March 29th from 9 a.m. – Noon at The Kern River Valley Veterans Hall, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
  • Taft JobFest: Thursday, April 19th from 9 a.m. – Noon at The Historic Fort, 915 N. 10th Street, Taft.
  • Ridgecrest JobFest: Thursday, April 26th at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Shafter JobFest: Thursday, May 17th from 9 a.m. – Noon at the Shafter Veterans Hall, 309 California Avenue, Shafter.
  • Delano JobFest: Thursday, June 14th at Cesar Chavez High School, 800 Browning Road, in Delano, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

