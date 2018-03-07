JobFest to be held tomorrow in Mojave and several other places this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest tomorrow at the Mojave Air & Space Port in the Stuart O. Witt Event Center.
The job festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Below are other dates and locations if you can't make the one in Mojave tomorrow:
Bakersfield JobFest: Wednesday, March 14th at The Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon.
Lake Isabella JobFest: Thursday, March 29th from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at The Kern River Valley Veterans Hall, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
Taft JobFest: Thursday, April 19th from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at The Historic Fort, 915 N. 10th Street, Taft.
Ridgecrest JobFest: Thursday, April 26th at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Shafter JobFest: Thursday, May 17th from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at the Shafter Veterans Hall, 309 California Avenue, Shafter.
Delano JobFest: Thursday, June 14th at Cesar Chavez High School, 800 Browning Road, in Delano, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon.