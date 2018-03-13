JobFest to be held Wednesday at the Rabobank Convention Center

Haze
HI: 73°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest on Wednesday at the Rabobank Convention Center from 9 a.m. to noon.
Below are other dates and locations if you can't make the one tomorrow:
The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a major injury crash on 7th Standard Rd and Broken Ct.
He's sitting atop the points standings for the Monster Energy Cup NASCAR Cup Series and has won three straight races. Now Kern County's own…
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will ask the Kern County Board of Supervisors to approve an emergency project that would…
Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest on Wednesday at the…