JobFest to be held Wednesday at the Rabobank Convention Center

Johana Restrepo
8:17 AM, Mar 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest on Wednesday at the Rabobank Convention Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

Below are other dates and locations if you can't make the one tomorrow:

  • Bakersfield JobFest: Wednesday, March 14th at The Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. – Noon.
  • Lake Isabella JobFest: Thursday, March 29th from 9 a.m. – Noon at The Kern River Valley Veterans Hall, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
  • Taft JobFest: Thursday, April 19th from 9 a.m. – Noon at The Historic Fort, 915 N. 10th Street, Taft.
  • Ridgecrest JobFest: Thursday, April 26th at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Shafter JobFest: Thursday, May 17th from 9 a.m. – Noon at the Shafter Veterans Hall, 309 California Avenue, Shafter.
  • Delano JobFest: Thursday, June 14th at Cesar Chavez High School, 800 Browning Road, in Delano, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

