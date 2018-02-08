JobFest will be held in Lamont tomorrow and several other places in the next few weeks

Johana Restrepo
4:33 PM, Feb 7, 2018
JobFest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Businesses with job openings in technology, agriculture and customer service will be participating in JobFest tomorrow at the David Head Center in Lamont.

The job festival will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the center located on San Diego Street.

Below are other dates and locations if you can't make the one in Lamont tomorrow:

  • Mojave JobFest: Thursday, March 8th at the Mojave Air & Space Port in the Stuart O. Witt Event Center, 1247 Poole St. in Mojave from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Bakersfield JobFest: Wednesday, March 14th at The Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon.
  • Lake Isabella JobFest: Thursday, March 29th from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at The Kern River Valley Veterans Hall, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
  • Taft JobFest: Thursday, April 19th from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at The Historic Fort, 915 N. 10th Street, Taft.
  • Ridgecrest JobFest: Thursday, April 26th at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Shafter JobFest: Thursday, May 17th from 9:00 a.m. – Noon at the Shafter Veterans Hall, 309 California Avenue, Shafter.
  • Delano JobFest: Thursday, June 14th at Cesar Chavez High School, 800 Browning Road, in Delano, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon.

