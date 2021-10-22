Join the second annual Bakersfield Monster Mash Dash Halloween Run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — If you’re looking to practice running from monsters this Halloween, look no further.

The second annual Bakersfield Monster Mash Dash Halloween Run is happening on the morning of Oct. 31. The run will start at the park at River Walk and is open to all ages.

Participants can register online and visit their website to view all their upcoming events. Donations from this event go towards ‘Make A Wish’ Foundation.

A few participant amenities include:

- Chip timing for the 5k run/walk

- Fun kids race

- Costume Contest

- Post Race Snacks

- Age groups awards and post-race ceremony

- Finish Medallion (Glows in the dark!)

- Participant Shirt

- Decorated course and finish area