Jolly Kone on Wible Rd. in south Bakersfield closes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's a place that's served Bakersfield for more than 50 years, Jolly Kone, a local staple, is now closed.

The Jolly Kone on Wible Rd. and Belle Terrace in south Bakersfield has several scribblings on it, including one that reads "thanks, bye-bye".

There are several other notes posted on the location, including a "no trespassing" sign posted by the city.

It is unclear what led to the closing of the restaurant.