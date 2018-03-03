Jolly Kone on Wible Rd. in south Bakersfield closes

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's a place that's served Bakersfield for more than 50 years, Jolly Kone, a local staple, is now closed.
The Jolly Kone on Wible Rd. and Belle Terrace in south Bakersfield has several scribblings on it, including one that reads "thanks, bye-bye".
There are several other notes posted on the location, including a "no trespassing" sign posted by the city.
It is unclear what led to the closing of the restaurant.
The Volunteer Center of Kern County is hosting Monopoly Mania 2018 on Friday, March 2nd.
As the end of the school year approaches, so do the various high school graduation ceremonies happening within the Kern High School…
It's a place that's served Bakersfield for more than 50 years, Jolly Kone, a local staple, is now closed.
Over 100 applicants became naturalized citizens earlier this morning. The ceremony was held at the Beale Memorial Library. America received…