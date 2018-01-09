Jon Gruden introduced as new Raiders head coach

Cloudy
HI: 64°
LO: 50°
This photo, posted on the Raiders Twitter feed, shows Jon Gruden during his first stint as the Raiders coach.
The Oakland Raiders are holding a press conference to introduce Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
Gruden reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $100 million deal to leave the broadcast booth and coach the Raiders.
WATCH:
The Oakland Raiders are holding a press conference to introduce Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
The Wounded Heroes Fund Service Dog Program is hosting a veterans comedy night fundraiser Saturday, January 13.
The Judgment Day Half Marathon is set for Sunday, October 14 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The California Department of Transportation has shut down Union Avenue at Truxtun due to flooding Tuesday morning.