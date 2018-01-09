Jon Gruden introduced as new Raiders head coach

11:58 AM, Jan 9, 2018

This photo, posted on the Raiders Twitter feed, shows Jon Gruden during his first stint as the Raiders coach. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Oakland Raiders are holding a press conference to introduce Jon Gruden as their new head coach. 

Gruden reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $100 million deal to leave the broadcast booth and coach the Raiders.

WATCH:

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News