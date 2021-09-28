Joshua trees found cut down near Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Joshua Trees are a well-known piece of California. However, one Kern County woman says she found a bunch of them cut down west of Tehachapi, making her wonder why those pieces of nature were not protected.

Julie Weigel says she was hiking in an area just off of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and noticed piles of Joshua Trees and bulldozer tracks. She sent 23ABC several pictures of what she saw and says the piles were turned into mulch and were left scattered across the dirt.

23ABC News

Weigel adds it’s sad to visit that hiking area now and is frustrated that those tree-like plants were not protected further.

“They struggle in life as it is because of the elements and everything else, why should they, these Joshua Trees worry about mankind taking them down” aked Weigel.

23ABC News

Joshua Trees are temporarily listed as an endangered species due to a threat from climate change. State officials are in the process of evaluating whether or not they should have permanent endangered status.

Despite that, it is legal in some instances for Joshua Trees to be cut down, including to help build renewable energy.

Tonight at 6, 23ABC will look further into this concern, including why solar projects here in Kern County pose a risk to Joshua Trees in addition to climate change.